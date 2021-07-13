Prince William ruffles feathers after calling out racism against English soccer players

Prince William had called out the racist slurs being hurled towards the English soccer team after the Euro 2020 final against Italy.



But that did not sit well with royal fans who were quick to remind the Duke of Cambridge that his own family had also displayed the same behavior.

Prince Harry's wife and sister-in-law of William, Meghan Markle had alleged the royals of being racist towards her son Archie, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

The Duchess of Sussex's statement is being used to slam William who was labeled a hypocrite on Twitter for having done nothing about the racist roots his family has but condemning it outside of the Palace.

"Whilst I appreciate Prince William speaking out about racist comments towards football players, where was this support when Meghan Markle was being bullied, even contemplating ending her life due to the comments,” wrote one fan.

"The black community would have welcomed this statement from William had he condemned racism against Meghan as he's the future king and also released his transformation report and condemned racism in the UK. He loves the football players but not their people and heritage,” added another.

"This shows that it wouldn't have been hard for William & Kate to make a public statement condoning the blatant racism against Meghan Markle. Perhaps they encouraged it in a fit of jealousy over her wild popularity,” a third chimed in.