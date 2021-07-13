 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ruffles feathers after calling out racism against English soccer players

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Prince William had called out the racist slurs being hurled towards the English soccer team after the Euro 2020 final against Italy.  

But that did not sit well with royal fans who were quick to remind the Duke of Cambridge that his own family had also displayed the same behavior.

Prince Harry's wife and sister-in-law of William, Meghan Markle had alleged the royals of being racist towards her son Archie, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

The Duchess of Sussex's statement is being used to slam William who was labeled a hypocrite on Twitter for having done nothing about the racist roots his family has but condemning it outside of the Palace.

"Whilst I appreciate Prince William speaking out about racist comments towards football players, where was this support when Meghan Markle was being bullied, even contemplating ending her life due to the comments,” wrote one fan.

"The black community would have welcomed this statement from William had he condemned racism against Meghan as he's the future king and also released his transformation report and condemned racism in the UK. He loves the football players but not their people and heritage,” added another.

"This shows that it wouldn't have been hard for William & Kate to make a public statement condoning the blatant racism against Meghan Markle. Perhaps they encouraged it in a fit of jealousy over her wild popularity,” a third chimed in. 

More From Entertainment:

What Khloe Kardashian thinks of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's IG exchange

What Khloe Kardashian thinks of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's IG exchange
Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival
Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods
Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck
Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand
Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?
Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source

Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source
Drake Bell sentenced to probation, community service over child endangerment

Drake Bell sentenced to probation, community service over child endangerment

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

Latest

view all