 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

No shortage of vaccines in KP, NCOC tells cricketer Junaid Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Pakistani fast bowler Junaid Khan.
Pakistani fast bowler Junaid Khan.

PESHAWAR: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has told Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan that COVID-19 vaccines are in ample supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that there’s no shortage of the doses.

The KP-based pacer had complained on social media that the government is making it mandatory for tourists to get vaccinated before coming to the northern areas, but vaccines “are not even available”.

He also tagged Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, provincial minister Shahran Tarakai and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his tweets.

Khan said that he has asked the district administration in Mardan and Buner who have confirmed the situation to him.

Responding to the cricketer, the NCOC said more than 1 million doses are available across KP, backed by an efficient supply and management system.

"In Buner, Swabi and Mardan, the minimum stock level of 30,000 doses each is being maintained, which is recouped from Provincial Stores based on the daily consumption rate,” the national COVID-19 body said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has amped up its coronavirus vaccinations by vaccinating a record 525,000 persons, revealed NCOC chief head Asad Umar.

"For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday," tweeted the NCOC chief.

"Highest ever first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered," he added.

The minister vowed to increase the pace of the vaccinations in future.

"The pace will increase further inshallah," he tweeted.

Pakistan began its vaccination drive against coronavirus in February this year, inoculating people against COVID-19 to ensure their safety. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says Met office

Karachi weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says Met office
Eidul Adha 2021 holidays: Fake notification circulating on social media

Eidul Adha 2021 holidays: Fake notification circulating on social media
Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris
Punjab authorities confiscate textbook over NOC; 'Malala's picture not the problem'

Punjab authorities confiscate textbook over NOC; 'Malala's picture not the problem'
Pakistan crosses half a million daily vaccination doses' mark for first time: Asad Umar

Pakistan crosses half a million daily vaccination doses' mark for first time: Asad Umar
District health officers, KWSB told to chlorinate Karachi's water as Naegleria threat looms

District health officers, KWSB told to chlorinate Karachi's water as Naegleria threat looms
Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police

Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police
PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today

PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today
Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day

Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report
Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise

Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise
KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

Latest

view all