No shortage of vaccines in KP, NCOC tells cricketer Junaid Khan

Pakistani fast bowler Junaid Khan.

PESHAWAR: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has told Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan that COVID-19 vaccines are in ample supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that there’s no shortage of the doses.

The KP-based pacer had complained on social media that the government is making it mandatory for tourists to get vaccinated before coming to the northern areas, but vaccines “are not even available”.

He also tagged Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, provincial minister Shahran Tarakai and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his tweets.

Khan said that he has asked the district administration in Mardan and Buner who have confirmed the situation to him.

Responding to the cricketer, the NCOC said more than 1 million doses are available across KP, backed by an efficient supply and management system.

"In Buner, Swabi and Mardan, the minimum stock level of 30,000 doses each is being maintained, which is recouped from Provincial Stores based on the daily consumption rate,” the national COVID-19 body said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has amped up its coronavirus vaccinations by vaccinating a record 525,000 persons, revealed NCOC chief head Asad Umar.

"For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday," tweeted the NCOC chief.

"Highest ever first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered," he added.

The minister vowed to increase the pace of the vaccinations in future.

"The pace will increase further inshallah," he tweeted.

Pakistan began its vaccination drive against coronavirus in February this year, inoculating people against COVID-19 to ensure their safety.