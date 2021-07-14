Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber soar temperature with their hot walk in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner and her best friend Hailey Bieber turned heads as they showcased their supermodel figures in workout gears as they headed to Pilates in West Hollywood.

Hailey and Kendall were seen in Los Angeles stepping out in a bid to keep their sensational figures in shape.



The 25-year-old model and her best friend Hailey, 24, showed off their knockout legs in bodysuit as they headed to a Pilates session on Tuesday.

Kendall sizzled in a skintight cutoff navy bodysuit that emphasized her enviably taut midriff. She swept her dark hair into an updo to elevate her looks.

The reality TV star warded off the California rays with a sleek pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber looked amazing as she wrapped herself in a camel-colored cardigan while pounding the pavement. She shielded her face with a baseball cap.