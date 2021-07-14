Karachi weather update: Heavy rain lashes metropolis

File photo

KARACHI: The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms Monday after a brief hot spell.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted intermittent showers till July 16 as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rains in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Met Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz said that low pressure is present over central India and due to circulation over the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze has stopped.

He said that thunder clouds could form in Karachi this afternoon, which could lead to light and moderate rain in some areas.

Sarfaraz said that intermittent rain is expected in Karachi till July 16 during which there may be heavy rain in some places.



In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD said that the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD added, Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Sindh cities including Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi from Monday to Friday

“Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period,” it added.