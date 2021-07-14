 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Heavy rain lashes metropolis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

File photo
File photo

KARACHI: The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms Monday after a brief hot spell.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted intermittent showers till July 16 as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rains in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Met Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz said that low pressure is present over central India and due to circulation over the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze has stopped.

He said that thunder clouds could form in Karachi this afternoon, which could lead to light and moderate rain in some areas.

Related items

Sarfaraz said that intermittent rain is expected in Karachi till July 16 during which there may be heavy rain in some places.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD said that the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD added, Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Sindh cities including Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi from Monday to Friday

“Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period,” it added.

More From Pakistan:

Video: Meet 'Bhola Bhala', Dera Ismail Khan's heaviest bull

Video: Meet 'Bhola Bhala', Dera Ismail Khan's heaviest bull

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis
COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, indoor dining again as cases spike

COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, indoor dining again as cases spike
Uproar in Senate over PTI's Gandapur calling Bhutto 'traitor', Nawaz 'thief'

Uproar in Senate over PTI's Gandapur calling Bhutto 'traitor', Nawaz 'thief'
12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan

12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to Supreme Court deferred

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to Supreme Court deferred
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 4% for second time in three days

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 4% for second time in three days
Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza

Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza
Extremism may rise if govt pays no attention to syllabus: Fawad

Extremism may rise if govt pays no attention to syllabus: Fawad
Bear necessities: Cub rescued by Pakistan at LoC prepares for life back in Kashmir wild

Bear necessities: Cub rescued by Pakistan at LoC prepares for life back in Kashmir wild
'New low': HRCP demands Punjab revoke order to confiscate textbook containing Malala's image

'New low': HRCP demands Punjab revoke order to confiscate textbook containing Malala's image
Video of man riding with goat on motorbike triggers mixed social media reaction

Video of man riding with goat on motorbike triggers mixed social media reaction

Latest

view all