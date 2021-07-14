Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for using Borat photo as advertisement

Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for using Borat photo for advertising

Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a cannabis company for falsely using his name and photo in its advertisements.

According to a lawsuit filed on Monday, the star who is famously known for his character as Borat, is taking legal action against the company for false advertising and misappropriation of his right of publicity.

Through the complaint filed by attorney David Condon, the actor rejects association with the company.

"By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business," the statement read.

"To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money," it continued.



"Mr. Baron Cohen has turned down countless opportunities to license his name and/or likeness for other commercial advertising in the United States. He believes such advertising would weaken his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist," the suit added.

The suit further revealed neither Mr. Baron nor his company has ever allowed the character of Borat to be used for advertising.

