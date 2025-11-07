Grammy snubs The Weeknd in 2026 live nomination

Grammys shut out The Weeknd from 2026 nomination

When the 2026 Grammy Award nominations ended, The Weeknd's sixth album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was nowhere near, despite favourable reviews from critics.



Fans call it a snub by the Recording Academy, which notably did not happen for the first time, as his hit 2020 album After Hours also received no nomination.

It is worth noting that the Starboy singer had previously slammed the academy for, in his view, not being transparent in its nomination practices.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote on X in 2020 after starting the boycott of the ceremony. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

The following year, he further explained his opinion in an interview with The New York Times, stating, “Because of the secret committees he would no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

Earlier this year, however, the Blinding Lights hitmaker, in a surprise move, performed at the 2025 Grammy ceremony, declaring that his feud with the Recording Academy had ended. “I’ve got no beef, it was so long ago, and they did a lot of changes, I mean, we got under the hood,” he told NYT.

Despite this, he was not nominated for the 2026 award show. It is worth noting that The Weekend won four Grammys and has been nominated 14 times for them.