Full list of Grammy nominations 2026

November 07, 2025
Grammy nominations for 2026 were announced on Friday, with Rapper Kendrick Lamar topping the list for the second straight year with nine nominations.
Below is the full list nominees:
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber – Swag
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Doechii – Anxiety
Huntr/x – Golden
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
Olivia Dean
Sombr
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Blake Mills
Cirkut
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Justin Bieber – Daisies
Lady Gaga – Disease
Lola Young – Messy
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Huntr/x – Golden
Katseye – Gabriela
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
SZA With Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Swag
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Kaytranada – Space Invader
Skrillex – Voltage
Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best Dance Pop Recording
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
PinkPantheress – Illegal
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Best Dance/Electronic Album
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Fred Again.. – Ten Days
PinkPantheress – Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex – F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3
Best Remixed Recording
The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake – Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)
Huntr/x & David Guetta – Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)
Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)
Mariah Carey & Kaytranada – Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)
Soul II Soul – A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II – Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater – Night Terror
Ghost – Lachryma
Sleep Token – Emergence
Spiritbox – Soft Spine
Turnstile – Birds
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams – Glum
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Sleep Token – Caramel
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Zombie
Best Rock Album
Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Idols
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love
The Cure – Alone
Hayley Williams – Parachute
Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
Wet Leg – Mangetout
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends
Justin Bieber – Yukon
Kehlani – Folded
Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr – Here We Are
Lalah Hathaway – Uptown
Ledisi – Love You Too
Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
SZA – Crybaby
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends
Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
Kehlani – Folded
Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal – Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad – Love on Digital
Durand Bernarr – Bloom
Flo – Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come as You Are
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Giveon – Beloved
Ledisi – The Crown
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – Outside
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice – Chains & Whips
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill – Proud of Me
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack – Wholeheartedly
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj
Best Rap Song
Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice – The Birds Don’t Sing
Doechii – Anxiety
Glorilla – TGIF
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Marc Marcel – Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages
Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)
Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)
Skillz – Words for Days, Vol. 1
Best Jazz Performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise
Michael Mayo – Four
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber – All Stars Lead to You (Live)
Samara Joy – Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental
Michael Mayo – Fly
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber – Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
Samara Joy – Portrait
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – We Insist 2025!
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Branford Marsalis Quartet – Belonging
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade – Spirit Fall
Sullivan Fortner – Southern Nights
Yellowjackets – Fasten Up
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Christian McBride – Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band – Lumen
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Rocks!
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra – Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Sun Ra Arkestra – Lights on a Satellite
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill – The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro – A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Miguel Zenón Quartet – Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard
Paquito D’Rivera – Madrid-New York Connection Band – La Fleur de Cayenne
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Ambrose Akinmusire – Honey From a Winter Stone
Brad Mehldau – Ride into the Sun
Immanuel Wilkins – Blues Blood
Nate Smith – Live-Action
Robert Glasper – Keys to the City Volume One
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?
Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love
Lady Gaga – Harlequin
Laila Biali – Wintersongs
Laufey – A Matter of Time
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Arkai – Brightside
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez – BEATrio
Bob James & Dave Koz – Just Us
Charu Suri – Shayan
Gerald Clayton – Ones & Twos
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton – Bad as I Used to Be (From F1® the Movie)
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Shaboozey – Good News
Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall of Fame
Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used to Do
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen
Best Country Song
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing
Shaboozey – Good News
Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson – American Romance
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church – Evangeline vs. the Machine
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
Best American Roots Performance
Alison Krauss & Union Station – Richmond on the James
I’m With Her – Ancient Light
Jason Isbell – Crimson and Clay
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman – Lonely Avenue
Mavis Staples – Beautiful Strangers
Best Americana Performance
Jesse Welles – Horses
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – Poison in My Well
Mavis Staples – Godspeed
Molly Tuttle – That’s Gonna Leave a Mark
Sierra Hull – Boom
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – Ancient Light
Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles – Middle
Jon Batiste – Big Money
Sierra Hull – Spitfire
Best Americana Album
Jesse Welles – Middle
Jon Batiste – Big Money
Larkin Poe – Bloom
Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree
Best Bluegrass Album
Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia
Billy Strings – Highway Prayers
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire
The Steeldrivers – Outrun
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With the Blues
Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways
Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Eric Gales – A Tribute to LJK
Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough
Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids
Samantha Fish – Paper Doll
Southern Avenue – Family
Best Folk Album
I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue
Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 – September 2024)
Patty Griffin – Crown of Roses
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet – Live at Vaughan’s
Kyle Roussel – Church of New Orleans
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band – For Fat Man
Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band – Second Line Sunday
Various Artists – A Tribute to the King of Zydeco
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – Still (Live)
Kirk Franklin – Do It Again
Pastor Mike Jr. – Amen
Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend – Church
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll – Hard Fought Hallelujah
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton – Amazing
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake – I Know a Name
Forrest Frank – Your Way’s Better
Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. – Headphones
Best Gospel Album
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton – Heart of Mine
Tamela Mann – Live Breathe Fight
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Tasha
Tye Tribbett – Only on the Road (Live)
Yolanda Adams – Sunny Days
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake – King of Hearts
Forrest Frank – Child of God II
Israel & New Breed – Coritos, Vol. 1
Lecrae – Reconstruction
Tauren Wells – Let the Church Sing
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – I Will Not Be Moved (Live)
Candi Staton – Back to My Roots
Gaither Vocal Band – Then Came the Morning
The Isaacs – Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah
Karen Peck & New River – Good Answers
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G – Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
J Balvin – Mixteip
Nicki Nicole – Naiki
Trueno – EUB Deluxe
Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical – Astropical
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – Papota
Fito Páez – Novela
Los Wizzards – Algorhythm
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bobby Pulido – Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía – Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Carín León – Palabra de To’s (Seca)
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía
Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alain Pérez – Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Gloria Estefan – Raíces
Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Daybreak
Bad Bunny – Eoo
Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (Live)
Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante y Que?
Best African Music Performance
Ayra Starr & Wizkid – Gimme Dat
Burna Boy – Love
Davido Featuring Omah Lay – With You
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Best Global Music Album
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Chapter III: We Return to Light
Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Shakti – Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
Siddhant Bhatia – Sounds of Kumbha
Youssou N’Dour – Éclairer le monde – Light the World
Best Reggae Album
Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home
Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah
Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love
Mortimer – From Within
Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Carla Patullo – Nomadica
Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem – According to the Moon
Chris Redding – The Colors in My Mind
Jahnavi Harrison – Into the Forest
Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Kuruvinda
Best Children’s Music Album
Flor Bromley – Herstory
Fyütch & Aura V – Harmony
Joanie Leeds & Joya – Ageless: 100 Years Young
Mega Ran – Buddy’s Magic Tree House
Tori Amos – The Music of Tori and the Muses
Best Comedy Album
Ali Wong – Single Lady
Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years
Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…
Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Sarah Silverman – PostMortem
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir
Trevor Noah – Into the Uncut Grass
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Various Artists – F1® the Album
Various Artists – KPop Demon Hunters
Various Artists – Sinners
Various Artists – Wicked
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea
Gordy Haab – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II – Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson – Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From the Film “Elton John: Never Too Late”)
Huntr/x – Golden
Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon
Miles Caton – I Lied to You
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Rod Wave – Sinners
Best Music Video
Clipse – So Be It
Doechii – Anxiety
OK Go – Love
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sade – Young Lion
Best Music Film
Devo – Devo
Diane Warren – Relentless
John Williams – Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece
Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Recording Package
Bruce Springsteen – Tracks II: The Lost Albums
Duran Duran – Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Mac Miller – Balloonerism
Mac Miller – The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)
OK Go – And the Adjacent Possible
Tsunami – Loud Is As
Various Artists – Sequoia
Best Album Cover
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Djo – The Crux
Perfume Genius – Glory
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Best Album Notes
Amanda Ekery – Árabe
Buck Owens and His Buckaroos – Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After the Last Sky
Miles Davis – Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings
Sly and the Family Stone – The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967
Wilco – A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)
Best Historical Album
Doc Pomus – You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)
Nick Drake – The Making of Five Leaves Left
Various Artists – Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)
Various Artists – Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia
Cam – All Things Light
Japanese Breakfast – For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – That Wasn’t a Dream
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra – Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District
The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst – Eastman: Symphony No. 2 – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
Sandbox Percussion – Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Third Coast Percussion – Standard Stoppages
Trio Mediæval – Yule
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Morten Lindberg
Sergei Kvitko
Best Immersive Audio Album
Duckwrth – All American F**k Boy
Justin Gray – Immersed
Tearjerkers – Tearjerkers
Trio Mediæval – Yule
Various Artists – An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)
Best Instrumental Composition
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Train to Emerald City
Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton – Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)
Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra – Live Life This Day: Movement I
Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz – First Snow
Sierra Hull – Lord, That’s a Long Way
Zain Effendi – Opening
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo – Be Okay
Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf – A Child Is Born
The Westerlies – Fight On
The 8-Bit Big Band – Super Mario Praise Break
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cody Fry – What a Wonderful World
Jacob Collier – Keep an Eye on Summer
Lawrence – Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)
Nate Smith & Säje – Big Fish
Seth MacFarlane – How Did She Look?
Best Orchestral Performance
Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Esa-Pekka Salonen – San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements
Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela – Ravel: Boléro, M. 81
Michael Repper & National Philharmonic – Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 – Ballade Op. 4 – Suites From “24 Negro Melodies”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra – Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations
Best Opera Recording
Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet – Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)
American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan – Huang Ruo: An American Soldier
Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Tesori: Grounded (Live)
Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges – Jake Heggie: Intelligence
Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly – O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead
Best Choral Performance
Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon – Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved
The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox – Requiem of Light
Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson- Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World
The Crossing & David Nally – David Lang: Poor Hymnal
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein – Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound – Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon – Lullabies for the Brokenhearted
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski – Slavic Sessions – Slavic Sessions
Neave Trio – La mer: French Piano Trios
Third Coast Percussion – Standard Stoppages
Best Classical Compendium
Christina Sandsengen – Tombeaux
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi – Seven Seasons
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein – Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Sandbox Percussion – Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Will Liverman – The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Cerrone – Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Donnacha Dennehy – Dennehy: Land of Winter
Gabriela Ortiz – Ortiz: Dzonot
Shawn E. Okpebholo – Okpebholo: Songs in Flight
Tania León – León: Raíces (Origins)