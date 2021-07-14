 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
BTS share how Ed Sheeran was the man behind Permission to Dance

BTS' spectacular bop Permission to Dance was thanks to Ed Sheeran.

When the ginger-haired musician revealed a demo of the song, the K-pop band immediately wanted to be record it.

Speaking of the collaborative process, J-Hope told EW how the scenario unfolded. 

"Ed sent us this amazingly good song, and as soon as we listened to it we just couldn't resist it," J-Hope said. 

"We thought it went really well with our image too, so we just went with it."

While the group have yet to meet the English crooner, the group was full of compliments of the Antisocial hit-maker. 

"I'd tell him I'm a really big fan," says V. 

"I'd sing him our song!" adds J-Hope.

Furthermore, Jungkook expressed that their collaboration on was just the beginning of their hit-making relationship. 

"I'm really thankful to Ed Sheeran," he said. 

"I hope we have more chances to work with him."

While Sheeran did sing the original version he sent to the group, the septet admit that they did not think about the possibility of him accompanying them on the single.

"I would listen to it every day if that happened!" says V.

