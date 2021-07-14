NAB rejects Shaukat Tarin's claim of bureaucracy fearing anti-graft watchdog

NAB says bureaucracy does not need to fear it if it is working in line with law.

NAB claims "constant propaganda" being carried out against it.

Aim behind propaganda is to "discredit NAB and discourage bureaucracy".

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin's claim that the bureaucracy was not performing well due to fear of the anti-graft watchdog.

NAB, in a statement, said bureaucrats should not fear the anti-graft watchdog if they are carrying out their jobs in line with the Constitution, as it slammed the "constant propaganda against" it.

The aim behind the propaganda is to "discredit NAB and discourage the bureaucracy" from doing its job, the anti-graft body said, adding: "Bureaucracy is the backbone of any country; NAB respects the bureaucracy and values ​​its services."

Chairman NAB retired Justice Javed Iqbal is "well aware of the hurdles the bureaucracy faces" and it is "noteworthy that the anti-graft body is the only institution in the world, which has inked an MoU with China on fighting corruption", the statement said.



"Corruption is the root of all evils. If the bureaucracy acts in accordance with the constitution, it does not need to be afraid of NAB," it added.



Yesterday, the finance minister was a guest on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath" where he revealed that the NAB law will be amended in the next few weeks.

Explaining the rationale behind the amendment, Tarin said the bureaucracy was not performing up to the mark due to fear of the anti-graft watchdog.