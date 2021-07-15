Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 5% after nearly two months

Another 47 people lost their lives from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

NCOC stats show 48,910 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2,545 new cases being detected.

Coronavirus positivity rate stands at 5.52%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crossed 5% after almost a month Thursday morning as the country continues to report a spike in its daily case count.

On May 24 this year, Pakistan had recorded a 5.21% coronavirus positivity ratio, according to the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data. Currently, the infection rate stands at 5.52%.

NCOC's data from Thursday shows that 48,910 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,545 of them came back positive for coronavirus.

With 47 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally soared to 22,689.

The country's active number of cases crossed the 40,000 mark a day earlier and currently stand at 42,330.

According to the official portal, the number of recoveries from coronavirus in the country has reached 916,373 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 981,392.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 351,006, in Punjab 349,111, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,960, in Islamabad Capital Territory 84,083, in Balochistan 28,588, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,163 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,481.