Karachiites can expect hot, humid weather today with some rain

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi today, says Met office.

Thunderstorms and some rain also expected over next 24 hours, PMD predicts.

Maximum temperature likely to go up till 38°C.

KARACHI: The weather is likely to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Thursday morning.



Thunderstorms and some rain is also expected over the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said.

A minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius was recorded Thursday morning, while the maximum temperature is likely to go up till 38°C.

Read these tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan

Humidity in the morning was 66%.

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of seven km per hour, the Meteorological Department said.



The PMD had earlier predicted intermittent showers till July 16 as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rains in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.



In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD had said that the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Monsoon 2021: Karachi suffers major power breakdown with first drop of rain

How much did it rain in Karachi yesterday?

The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms Wednesday after a brief hot spell.

The Met department recorded 12mm rain in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 2mm in PAF Masroor Base and 3.8mm at Jinnah terminal.

It recorded 2mm rain on University Road, 2.1mm at PAF Faisal Base, 1.2 mm in the old Airport area and 9mm in Landhi.