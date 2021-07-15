 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
UZSUneeba Zameer Shah

Karachiites can expect hot, humid weather today with some rain

By
UZSUneeba Zameer Shah

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Karachiites can expect hot, humid weather today with some rain

  • Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi today, says Met office.
  • Thunderstorms and some rain also expected over next 24 hours, PMD predicts.
  • Maximum temperature likely to go up till 38°C.

KARACHI: The weather is likely to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms and some rain is also expected over the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said.

A minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius was recorded Thursday morning, while the maximum temperature is likely to go up till 38°C.

Read these tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan

Humidity in the morning was 66%.

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of seven km per hour, the Meteorological Department said.

The PMD had earlier predicted intermittent showers till July 16 as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rains in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD had said that the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Monsoon 2021: Karachi suffers major power breakdown with first drop of rain

How much did it rain in Karachi yesterday?

The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms Wednesday after a brief hot spell.

The Met department recorded 12mm rain in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 2mm in PAF Masroor Base and 3.8mm at Jinnah terminal. 

It recorded 2mm rain on University Road, 2.1mm at PAF Faisal Base, 1.2 mm in the old Airport area and 9mm in Landhi.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Uzbekistan today

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Uzbekistan today
Pakistan denied US opportunity to ask for air bases: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan denied US opportunity to ask for air bases: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference

Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference
CAA advises heightened airport security, monitoring Afghan refugees' entry

CAA advises heightened airport security, monitoring Afghan refugees' entry
NAB rejects Shaukat Tarin's claim of bureaucracy fearing anti-graft watchdog

NAB rejects Shaukat Tarin's claim of bureaucracy fearing anti-graft watchdog
Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi
PM Imran Khan 'accepts he is choice of selectors', not people, Maryam Nawaz claims

PM Imran Khan 'accepts he is choice of selectors', not people, Maryam Nawaz claims
If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in Senate

If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in Senate
Former Rawalpindi commissioner arrested for suspected involvement in Ring Road scam

Former Rawalpindi commissioner arrested for suspected involvement in Ring Road scam
'Suspects threatened to kill couple,' Islamabad police informs Senate committee

'Suspects threatened to kill couple,' Islamabad police informs Senate committee
Govt to launch Sukuk bonds in bid to gather funds for PIA

Govt to launch Sukuk bonds in bid to gather funds for PIA
Tajikistan defence minister lauds Pakistan for role in Afghan peace process

Tajikistan defence minister lauds Pakistan for role in Afghan peace process

Latest

view all