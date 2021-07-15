 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Meghan and Harry raised a lot of eyebrows with their Oprah Winfey chat

Prince Harry has been asked to maintain silence instead of blaming the royal family in public interviews. 

The Duke of Sussex was given a brutal PR advice following these tell-all by Daily Telegraph columnist and wife of Piers Morgan, Celia Walden.

Describing it as the best guidance "he's ever going to get," Walden said, "It doesn’t necessitate lengthy conference Zooms or complex ‘communications strategy' spreadsheets – complete with popularity flowcharts – and...it has the bonus of being free.

"Harry: stop talking. Pipe down. Quit chattering. Put a sock in it. Shush," she blasted the Prince.

Meghan and Harry raised a lot of eyebrows with their Oprah Winfey chat wherein they made a number of allegations against the royal family. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV
Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship
Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays

Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays
JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

Latest

view all