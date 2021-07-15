Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

Meghan and Harry raised a lot of eyebrows with their Oprah Winfey chat

Prince Harry has been asked to maintain silence instead of blaming the royal family in public interviews.



The Duke of Sussex was given a brutal PR advice following these tell-all by Daily Telegraph columnist and wife of Piers Morgan, Celia Walden.



Describing it as the best guidance "he's ever going to get," Walden said, "It doesn’t necessitate lengthy conference Zooms or complex ‘communications strategy' spreadsheets – complete with popularity flowcharts – and...it has the bonus of being free.

"Harry: stop talking. Pipe down. Quit chattering. Put a sock in it. Shush," she blasted the Prince.

Meghan and Harry raised a lot of eyebrows with their Oprah Winfey chat wherein they made a number of allegations against the royal family.