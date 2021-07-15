 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Heavy rainfall leaves two dead, nine injured in Balochistan

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

BALOCHISTAN: Two people were killed and nine sustained injuries as storms and strong winds wreaked havoc in Balochistan on Thursday.

The province is facing strong winds and heavy rainfall since the start of the monsoon season. 

A breach in the railway track between Dalbandin and Yak Mach caused the track to derail in multiple locations. Meanwhile, strong winds also shattered the windows at the Dalbandin Airport.

Meanwhile, in Chaghi, train services have been suspended due to heavy rains, thus damaging the Pak-Iran track from around 12 places.

The air traffic control tower and Airport Security Forces' residential suites were flooded in Dera Ismail Khan as rainwater from the mountains flooded the city.

Rainfall in numbers

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Kohlu district and surrounding areas at 49 mm, according to the Meteorological Department. Besides this, the rainfall record of other cities in the province is as follows.

Twenty-four millimetres of rain was recorded in Pasni, 22 mm in Turbat, 15 mm in Kalat and Jiwani, 4 mm in Panjgur and Sibi, 2 mm in Mara Kili and 1 mm in Khuzdar.

