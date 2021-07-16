Billie Eilish spotted out in public for the first time since becoming embroiled in racism

Award-winning singer Billie Eilish has been seen in public for the first time since becoming embroiled in a racism storm over remarks she made about Asian people.



The 19-year-old pop star looked in high spirits as she exited a photo studio towards a nearby waiting car – and was spied rocking a brightly coloured outfit.

The Bad Guy hitmaker came under fire a month ago when videos emerged seemingly showing her using a racist word to describe Asian people – which she later profusely apologised for.

The songstress has been seen outdoors for the first time since she was left “embarrassed and appalled” by footage that emerged on June 17th.

Billie Eilish broke cover after completing a photoshoot in Burbank, California, on Tuesday. She looked amazing in casual outfit as she made her way to her car, before being swiftly driven away.