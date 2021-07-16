Matric exams: Grade 9 biology paper to be held as scheduled today, says BSEK spokesperson

File photo.

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Friday clarified that the biology paper of Class IX has not been cancelled.

The BSEK had to issue the clarification as a lot of parents raised the query if the grade 9 paper has been cancelled owing to the heavy rains in the metropolis yesterday [July 15].

The last paper of the ninth grade will go as planned today, a BSEK spokesperson said, adding the Class IX students will attempt their biology paper.

Exams of only the elective subjects are being taken this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the spokesperson. At least 18 centres have been set up for the delivery of the exam papers.