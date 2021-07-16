 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Matric exams: Grade 9 biology paper to be held as scheduled today, says BSEK spokesperson

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

File photo.
File photo.

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Friday clarified that the biology paper of Class IX has not been cancelled.

The BSEK had to issue the clarification as a lot of parents raised the query if the grade 9 paper has been cancelled owing to the heavy rains in the metropolis yesterday [July 15].

The last paper of the ninth grade will go as planned today, a BSEK spokesperson said, adding the Class IX students will attempt their biology paper.

Exams of only the elective subjects are being taken this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the spokesperson. At least 18 centres have been set up for the delivery of the exam papers.

More From Pakistan:

Govt to amend NAB laws, PM Imran Khan assures Pakistani businessmen in Tashkent

Govt to amend NAB laws, PM Imran Khan assures Pakistani businessmen in Tashkent
Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy comes under attack in Jhelum Valley

Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy comes under attack in Jhelum Valley
Heavy rainfall leaves two dead, nine injured in Balochistan

Heavy rainfall leaves two dead, nine injured in Balochistan
K-electric’s crane catches fire near Shaheen Complex

K-electric’s crane catches fire near Shaheen Complex
Security forces rescue five labourers abducted by unknown terrorists in Kurram District

Security forces rescue five labourers abducted by unknown terrorists in Kurram District
Pakistan to host Afghan Peace Conference from July 17-19: FO spokesperson

Pakistan to host Afghan Peace Conference from July 17-19: FO spokesperson
Former president Mamnoon Hussain laid to rest in Karachi

Former president Mamnoon Hussain laid to rest in Karachi
Islamabad: Two teenagers killed as racing cars crash into bridge

Islamabad: Two teenagers killed as racing cars crash into bridge
Tahir Ashrafi slams 'propaganda', says book with Malala's image banned due to NOC issue

Tahir Ashrafi slams 'propaganda', says book with Malala's image banned due to NOC issue
Foe to friend: Fishermen lend helping hand to save endangered Indus River dolphin

Foe to friend: Fishermen lend helping hand to save endangered Indus River dolphin
Coronavirus: 65 cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi

Coronavirus: 65 cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi
Terrorism cannot be ruled out in Dasu incident: Fawad Chaudhry

Terrorism cannot be ruled out in Dasu incident: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all