Saturday Jul 17 2021
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give fans a night to remember with their intimate performance

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give fans a night to remember with their intimate performance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who got married on July 3 during an intimate ceremony, wowed fans with their music at the country star's Ole Red Bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Thursday.

The newlyweds showed off their infectious chemistry - both musically and personally - as they performed their 2020 duet song Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You. 

One of the most memorable moments happened in-between songs, when Stefani playfully called out her new husband for using her maiden name.

With fans packed nearly all around them at the bar and restaurant, Shelton introduced his wife to the adoring crowd by gushing about how lucky they all were to have Gwen Stefani singing in Tishomingo.

After soaking in the moment and the fan enthusiasm, Stefani stepped up their already flirty banter by shooting back, 'I thought it was Gwen Shelton now!'

Excited fans will have another chance to see the newlyweds perform up close and personal at his bar on Friday, July 16.

'That was a blast yesterday!!! Let's do it again today at @OleRed's The Doghouse in Tishomingo!!! Rehearsal starts around 4:30! It's not a show but it's fun! And free…' Shelton, 45, announced on Instagram early in the day.

The intimate performances are part of Shelton's warmup, or as he called it 'rehearsal' for his upcoming Friends And Heroes 2021 Tour that kicks off with a show in Omaha, Nebraska on August 18 and ends on October 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

