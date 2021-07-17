Authorities in touch with one of two taxi drivers who transported Afghan ambassador's daughter: interior minister

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that the authorities are in touch with one of two taxi drivers whose services the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan utilised on the day she was assaulted.



The minister, speaking to Geo News, said the authorities are in touch with the family but a written statement has yet to be provided on the incident.



He said the authorities tracked down one of the taxi drivers and are in touch with him, while the second one will be traced using cameras after authorities get a written statement and request from the family.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Rasheed to ensure that the culprits behind the incident involving the ambassador's daughter are arrested within 48 hours and all facts behind the incident ascertained.

The prime minister said that all law enforcement agencies must probe the matter on priority basis and make use of all available resources to apprehend the abductors.



The Foreign Office had earlier issued a statement saying that the culprits are being traced to be brought to justice.

"Yesterday, the daughter of the ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," said a statement issued by the FO, quoting the spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

According to the statement, immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter," the statement added.

It said that the security of the ambassador and his family "has been beefed up" and in the meanwhile, law enforcement agencies "are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice".

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance.

"Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," the statement said in conclusion.

According to a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry, the ambassador's daughter was abducted for several hours and tortured.