Sunday Jul 18 2021
Never Have I Ever's Megan Suri touches on making Mindy Kaling laugh on set

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

The newest edition in the cast of Never Have I Ever, Megan Suri, is touching on how she once made Mindy Kaling laugh on the sets of the show.

The newcomer, who has joined season two as Aneesa says that it was an honest fangirl moment when she actually met creator, Kaling, on the show.

"She couldn't have been nicer," Suri continues of Kaling, 42. "I actually made her laugh on set — that was back seven months ago perhaps, but I'm still living off of it. Just knowing that I made Mindy Kaling laugh literally gets me through some of my darkest times." 

Speaking of her character, Suri revealed:

"She just sort of naturally embodies everything that Devi wants to be," she says of her character. "She's effortlessly confident, she's sporty, people take a liking to her almost instantaneously and as a result of that, that sort of triggers Devi in her inner insecurities." 

