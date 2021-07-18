 
Sunday Jul 18 2021
Jennifer Lopez shares adorable snap with her 'coconut' Emme

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

While Jennifer Lopez is always seen hustling, she always can make some time for her kids.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of her enjoying some down time with her daughter Emme during the weekend.

In the adorable photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling as they enjoyed their time together.

J-Lo could be seen keeping it simple and chic as she sported a white tank which she paired with her signature gold hoops and big sunglasses.

"#WeekendVibes with my coconut," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



