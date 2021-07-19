 
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Actor Umar Sharif takes wife to court over property dispute

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Umar Sharif recently took to the Sindh High Court in a bid to stop his third wife from selling his personal property.

The actor himself is an amnesia patient and according claims from his lawyer, his wife made an official gift deed, following his diagnosis in 2020, and decided to move forward with the selling process without consent.

According to Geo News, a notice has officially been issued in regards to the case and has been dated for August 10th.

For those unversed, the apartment in question was a personal investment the actor made via a bank loan back in 2016 and is currently worth over Rs 11 crore.

