Screengrab from the local media shows President Ashraf Ghani and other senior government officials offering Eid prayers as rockets land near presidential palace.

KABUL: Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eidul Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayers after multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said.

The footage shown on local media showed that participants panicked after the explosions.

