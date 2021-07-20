 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

World's fastest maglev train rolls off assembly line in China

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Worlds fastest maglev train rolls off assembly line in China

  • World’s fastest maglev train rolls off production line in China today.
  • It is designed to have a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour.
  • China has indigenously developed the world’s fastest train, marking the country's latest scientific and technological achievement in field of rail transit.  

BEIJING: In a major achievement, China's new high-speed maglev train rolled off the production line on Tuesday.

The new 600 km/h maglev transportation system made its public debut in Qingdao city of Shandong province. 

According to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, China has indigenously developed the world’s fastest train, marking the country's latest scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit.

It is designed to have a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour, the fastest ground vehicle available in the world, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp rolls out new feature making conference calls eaiser

WhatsApp rolls out new feature making conference calls eaiser
Explainer: Can we get rid of spyware Pegasus?

Explainer: Can we get rid of spyware Pegasus?
Watch: WhatsApp secures chat, media history with encrypted cloud backups

Watch: WhatsApp secures chat, media history with encrypted cloud backups
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok
WhatsApp: Can you now send messages without your phone?

WhatsApp: Can you now send messages without your phone?
Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker

Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker
Despite challenges, Pakistan's cryptocurrency boom shows no signs of stopping

Despite challenges, Pakistan's cryptocurrency boom shows no signs of stopping
US scientists create device to translate from paralysed man's brain waves

US scientists create device to translate from paralysed man's brain waves
Twitter rolls out new feature to make conversations more 'meaningful, safe'

Twitter rolls out new feature to make conversations more 'meaningful, safe'
Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha

South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha
Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court

Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court

Latest

view all