World's fastest maglev train rolls off assembly line in China

BEIJING: In a major achievement, China's new high-speed maglev train rolled off the production line on Tuesday.

The new 600 km/h maglev transportation system made its public debut in Qingdao city of Shandong province.

According to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, China has indigenously developed the world’s fastest train, marking the country's latest scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit.

It is designed to have a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour, the fastest ground vehicle available in the world, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.