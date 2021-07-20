Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England

 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is delivering Eid sermon in England.
  • Pakistan cricket team offers Eid ul Adha prayers at a local hotel in Manchester.
  • Former skipper and wicket keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed delivers Eid sermon and leads the prayers.
  • The national cricket team is currently in England for a T20 series against the English team.

MANCHERSTER: The Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday offered their Eid ul Adha prayers at a local hotel in Manchester, Geo News reported.

Former skipper and wicket keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed delivered the Eid sermon and led the prayers, which were attended by all the players, as well as coaching staff.

Following the prayers, they embraced one another and exchanged Eid greetings.

The national cricket team is currently in England for a T20 series against the English team.

The Pakistan cricket team players were not allowed to take their families with them on the tours to England and West Indies owing to safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Families had also not been allowed to accompany the players on previous tours to New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe, while in the home series, the PCB allowed families to accompany the players in the bio-secure bubble.

According to sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national team, after the England tour, the team will leave for for West Indies.

