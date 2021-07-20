Validity of Saudi iqama, exit and re-entry visas extended to Aug 31

A traveller has her temperature checked at Riyadh International Airport. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqama, travel permits to August 31.

Extension applies to permit holders in nine countries still banned from entering the kingdom, such as Pakistan.

The extension is automatic and is in cooperation with National Information Center; no Jawazat offices will need to be visited.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced it has extended the validity of iqama (residency permit) and exit and re-entry visas of people stranded outside the kingdom, unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has extended the permits, as well as the validity of visit visas, automatically, without fees, until August 31.

This extension, made on the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, is applicable only to expatriates and foreigners from the nine countries from where entry to the kingdom is banned, said the publication.



"The Minister of Finance issued an order in this regard as part of the continuous efforts undertaken by the Saudi government in tackling the effects and consequences of COVID-19," it wrote.

The Saudi publication said that the move is also part of the "preventive measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating its economic and financial effects".

Jawazat said that the extension is automatic and is in cooperation with National Information Center. No Jawazat offices will need to be visited for the purpose.



Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, still requiring quarantine procedures.

Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, have been allowed entry.

The list did not contain Pakistan's name, which remains in the list of countries still banned from entering the kingdom.

