 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

KARACHI: A man was arrested for harassing a woman on Karachi's Sharah-e-Faisal while she was travelling in a rickshaw, Geo News reported Tuesday. 

The woman had posted a video of her ordeal on Facebook after which it was widely shared on social media, prompting the police to take action against the culprit. 

In the video, the culprit could be seen chasing the woman while riding a motorcycle. Some of his accomplices were also with him, riding on different motorcycles. 

As seen in the video, when the woman in question started filming the man as he continued to follow her, he lost his cool and started yelling at the woman, hitting the rickshaw with the motorcycle, and threatening the driver to stop the rickshaw. He continually asked the woman to stop filming him.

As the driver stopped the rickshaw near a traffic police check post, the culprits fled the scene. After posting the videos on Facebook, the woman appealed to the masses to share them as much as possible so that authorities could take action.

Police have now arrested the harasser from his home.

According to police, the arrested accused is identified as Mohammad Hamza Mughal, who is a resident of the Umar Colony in Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing across Pakistan's major cities

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing across Pakistan's major cities
Islamabad couple assault suspects sent to Adiala Jail on 10-day judicial remand

Islamabad couple assault suspects sent to Adiala Jail on 10-day judicial remand
Govt repatriates 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid ul Adha

Govt repatriates 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid ul Adha
South Korean Paralympian presumed dead after fall from Pakistan's Broad Peak mountain

South Korean Paralympian presumed dead after fall from Pakistan's Broad Peak mountain
Man's third marriage leads to violence during wedding function in Gujranwala

Man's third marriage leads to violence during wedding function in Gujranwala
Karachi hospitals begin turning patients away as Delta variant takes hold

Karachi hospitals begin turning patients away as Delta variant takes hold
Watch: Groom accidentally slaps bride during wedding vows

Watch: Groom accidentally slaps bride during wedding vows
At least two people killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore, other parts of Punjab

At least two people killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore, other parts of Punjab
Farrukh Habib claims PM Imran Khan's 'phone hacked during Nawaz Sharif's tenure'

Farrukh Habib claims PM Imran Khan's 'phone hacked during Nawaz Sharif's tenure'
Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi
Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Lahore

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Lahore
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England

Latest

view all