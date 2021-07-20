Karachi man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

KARACHI: A man was arrested for harassing a woman on Karachi's Sharah-e-Faisal while she was travelling in a rickshaw, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The woman had posted a video of her ordeal on Facebook after which it was widely shared on social media, prompting the police to take action against the culprit.

In the video, the culprit could be seen chasing the woman while riding a motorcycle. Some of his accomplices were also with him, riding on different motorcycles.

As seen in the video, when the woman in question started filming the man as he continued to follow her, he lost his cool and started yelling at the woman, hitting the rickshaw with the motorcycle, and threatening the driver to stop the rickshaw. He continually asked the woman to stop filming him.

As the driver stopped the rickshaw near a traffic police check post, the culprits fled the scene. After posting the videos on Facebook, the woman appealed to the masses to share them as much as possible so that authorities could take action.

Police have now arrested the harasser from his home.



According to police, the arrested accused is identified as Mohammad Hamza Mughal, who is a resident of the Umar Colony in Karachi.