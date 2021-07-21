Pakistan's active coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark

— Reuters/File

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday, reaching 51,529, with the total infections nearing a grim 1 million total, official data showed, as the government urged people to follow SOPs amid fears of a fourth wave.

The active cases recorded in the country are the highest since June 3, when they were at 51,478.

The overall cases in the country have reached 996,451, with 2,579 new infections registered in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operations Centre said.

The NCOC said 40 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's coronavirus death toll to 22,888. Total recoveries have reached 922,034 after 939 more people recovered from the virus.

41,186 tests were conducted and 2,579 new cases emerged, taking the positivity ratio of the country to 6.26%, the NCOC said.



The development comes a day after the NCOC had declared compliance of COVID-19 guidelines critical to contain disease spread during the Eid ul Adha congregations.

The NCOC's statement came after a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair. The meeting reviewed the implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha and the spread of the pandemic in Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was briefed that instructions had been issued to all the federating units to ensure the implementation of Eid-specific SOPs. The forum expressed satisfaction over the additional steps taken by the Sindh government in view of the pandemic outbreak.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the surging disease spread, around 500 oxygen cylinders and 30 ventilators had been supplied to Gilgit-Baltistan.

At present, over half a million COVID-19 vaccines are being administered daily in the country, while the vaccination centers would remain closed only on the first day of Eid ul Adha across the country, the forum was informed.

The forum was told that a substantial stock of Moderna vaccine had been provided to vaccination centers for inoculation of people seeking to travel abroad.

During the meeting, Asad Umar said complete restrictions could only be lifted in the country until a major portion of the population had been fully vaccinated.

“The number of people administered a vaccine in a single day crossed the 600,000 mark yesterday (Monday) for the first time in the country,” the minister said in a tweet.

He said that although the rising number of inoculated people was an encouraging sign, it needed further boost so that all types of restrictions in every field of life were lifted as soon as possible.

Umar said the UK was an excellent lesson of vaccination minimizing the health impact of COVID-19.