 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
AFP

WHO boss reassures pharma companies on Covid vaccines patent

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

WHO boss reassures pharma companies on Covid vaccines patent

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Wednesday sought to reassure pharmaceutical companies that a proposal to suspend patent rights on Covid-19 vaccines was not a bid to "snatch" their intellectual property rights.

With more than four million dead and the toll likely to reach much higher, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said vaccine makers should be offered incentives in return for temporarily waiving their rights.

"Of course, we can´t snatch your property," Tedros said via video link from Tokyo at the start of a meeting with the World Trade Organization, pharma companies and global financial institutions.

"With so many lives on the line, profits and patents must come second," he said, without giving any details on the proposed financial incentives.

Waiving intellectual property rights would help meet the 11 billion doses of vaccine the WHO says are needed to protect 70 percent of people in every country by mid-2022.

This is the second meeting in Geneva to try to bridge differences on how to increase supply of jabs and cut the vaccine inequity that sees rich countries eyeing booster shots while health workers in poor countries go without.

Of the 1.1 billion doses produced globally in June, "only 1.4 percent went to Africans, who account for 17 percent of the global population", WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal said in her opening speech.

"Only 0.24 percent went to people in low-income countries. And both shares declined even further in the first half of July," she said.

In addition to the suspension of patents, barriers to the trade in vaccine ingredients must be removed and laboratories agree to transfer their technology, Tedros said.

More From Health:

Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge

Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge
Pakistan honoured with international award for excellence in public health response

Pakistan honoured with international award for excellence in public health response
Pakistan's active coronavirus case count nears 50,000

Pakistan's active coronavirus case count nears 50,000
England lifts COVID-19 curbs as experts warn of danger in surging virus cases

England lifts COVID-19 curbs as experts warn of danger in surging virus cases
Coronavirus: Pakistan gets 1.24m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX

Coronavirus: Pakistan gets 1.24m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX
Pakistan records 2,783 fresh coronavirus infections, active cases top 45,000

Pakistan records 2,783 fresh coronavirus infections, active cases top 45,000
COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control

COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control
Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID-19 misinformation

Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID-19 misinformation
COVID-19: NIH planning national consortium for data sharing

COVID-19: NIH planning national consortium for data sharing
Pakistan sees rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 6.17%

Pakistan sees rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 6.17%
One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study

One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study
Researchers to test Karachi's sewage water for COVID-19 presence

Researchers to test Karachi's sewage water for COVID-19 presence

Latest

view all