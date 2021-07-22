Police get 3-day custody of suspect in gruesome murder of former ambassador's daughter





Police get three-day remand of remand of suspect in former ambassador’s daughter's murder case

Police on Thursday produced the accused, named Zahir Jaffar, before a duty magistrate

Police say investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the murder

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday remanded to police custody a man apprehended on the charges of killing the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

Earlier today, the police had produced the accused, named Zahir Jaffar, before a duty magistrate and sought his physical remand. The police were given three-day custody of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, had been found brutally murdered in the federal capital on Tuesday, sparking a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her.

According to the police, the deceased was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Noor was killed at her house in the city's F-7 area, police had said, adding that she was hit with a sharp object. The person accused of murdering her had been arrested and was said to be the son of a business tycoon.



Talking to journalists on Thursday, SSP Attaur Rehman said the police, after being informed of the incident, had rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect from the crime scene. He said the suspect remains in police custody, adding that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

The police officer said that they were also interrogating domestic help in the murder case.

Rejecting reports that the accused is mentally ill, the SSP said that the suspect was fully conscious when the police arrested him. He was not intoxicated at all, he clarified.

"A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, which will help in the investigation of the murder," he added.

The SSP said that the suspect had also attacked another person and injured him before the police reached there to arrest him.

Association of Former Ambassadors strongly condemns gruesome murder

Meanwhile, the Association of Former Ambassadors (AFA) issued a statement condemning the killing of former Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukaddam's daughter and called for exemplary punishment for the murderer.

In a press statement issued on July 22, over 100 former ambassadors "noted with disgust and horror the brutal and heinous crime and called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice [and] ensure that justice is done."

"The Association apprehends that the murderer may be made to escape the country using his dual nationality. Therefore, the Association demands that his name should be placed on the ECL to ensure that he does not use his family influence and power to slip away. It is imperative that justice be served," the statement read.