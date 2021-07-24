Pakistan logs in 1,841 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio falls to 4.89%.

At least 32 more succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total death tally to 22,971.

NCOC stats show 1,841 new COVID-19 infections detected over last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus numbers saw a slight improvement, with a drop recorded in daily case and death counts Saturday morning.



Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio, too, fell and now stands at 4.89%.

According to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal, at least 32 more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total death tally to 22,971.



At least 37,636 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,841 came back positive.



In addition to this, 924,782 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far whereas the number of active cases stands at 54,122 as of today morning.

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 363,101. In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 352,153, in Balochistan 29,451, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 141,495, in Azad Kashmir 22,685, and 7,639 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Sindh to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Monday amid spike in cases

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced it is reimposing coronavirus restrictions in the province starting Monday, after the positivity ratio in the province crossed 10%.

The decision came during a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to a notification issued by the home department, general businesses, shopping malls, shops, and department stores will only be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm. Stand alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit/vegetable vendors and pharmacies, however, are exempt from this rule.

The provincial government has placed a "complete ban" on all functions and gatherings, including wedding and related functions, whether held indoors or outdoors.

The authorities have also banned indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer takeaway till 10pm and delivery services till midnight.

