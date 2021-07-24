To stem Taliban advance, Afghan govt imposes night curfew: official

A member of the Taliban and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. — Reuters/File

Afghan authorities impose night-time curfew across 31 provinces.

Curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time.

Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the country.

Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country's 34 provinces to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taliban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry said.

"To curb violence and limit the Taliban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces across the country," except in Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy interior ministry spokesman said in a separate audio statement to reporters.

Since early May, the Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the country that has seen the group capture border crossings, dozens of districts and encircle several provincial capitals.



With the withdrawal of American-led foreign forces all but complete, the resurgent group now controls about half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts.