Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Talks 'impossible' until India revokes unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir: Moeed Yusuf

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf (right) speaks during an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar (left). — The Wire

  • National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf gives interview to Indian journalist Karan Thapar.
  • Yusuf reiterates there can be no talks with India till it is ready to resolve Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions.
  • "India will have to stop terrorism in Pakistan," NSA says.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has told Indian journalist Karan Thapar that talks with India are "impossible" until it revokes the unilateral, aggressive actions it has taken in occupied Kashmir.

During an interview with Thapar, published on The Wire on Saturday, Yusuf said the question that whether Islamabad can ever expect a relationship of respect with the Modi-led Hindutva government in India is being raised in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan would not resume diplomatic relations with Indian until it is ready to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations resolutions.

"We have made it clear to India that we will stand with Kashmiris till the end," the national security adviser said, reiterating Pakistan's resolute stance on the region.

At one point in the interview, Yusuf left Thapar speechless after asking him why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referred to as Adolf Hitler in his own country.

The NSA told the journalist that there was evidence of India's miscreancy in the region and informed him that there were clear links of Indian involvement in the Lahore blast — which left three dead and dozens injured.

"India will have to stop terrorism in Pakistan," he said.

The NSA said the BJP-led government in India is working on a fascist agenda. "Pakistan has always wished for peace, but the Hindutva ideology always becomes a hurdle in achieving it."

Yusuf reminded the journalist that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had admitted that New Delhi had used the Financial Action Task Force for political gains.

Speaking about Afghanistan, Yusuf said Pakistan was seeking a political solution to settle the differences in the war-torn country.

At the end of the interview, Yusuf expressed his sadness over the coronavirus situation in India and invited Thapar to Pakistan.

