Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife test positive for coronavirus

NIH issues reports of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife.

Both are in quarantine as per doctor's advice.

Pakistan sees drop in daily cases, deaths today.

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife, Saina Isa, have tested positive for coronavirus, a statement from the court's deputy registrar said on Saturday.



"Their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor’s report," the statement said.

The development comes as a slight drop was recorded in the daily cases and death counts Saturday morning.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen and now stands at 4.89%.

According to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal, at least 32 more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total death tally to 22,971.

At least 37,636 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,841 came back positive.

In addition to this, 924,782 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far, whereas the number of active cases stands at 54,122 as of today morning.

However, a dip in numbers are not meant to be seen as a sign that the threat from the virus is diminishing.

NCOC chief Asad Umar in a post on Twitter today, urged people to follow coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated against the virus, warning the “risk is not over”.

In November last year, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, 59, had passed away after losing the battle to coronavirus.



The PHC's top judge was undergoing treatment at Islamabad's Kulsum International Hospital.