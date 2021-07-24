Sindh sets up drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi's Clifton

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab can be seen speaking at the vaccination facility in Karachi's Clifton area. — Twitter

The Sindh government has established a drive-through coronavirus vaccination facility in Karachi's Clifton area, the provincial government's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced Saturday.

The spokesperson, speaking at the inauguration, said that the government has set up the facility in partnership with JS Bank.

"It has been established across the world that if people wish to end restrictions, then a huge chunk of the population should get vaccinated," he said.



Wahab said that the Sindh government had set up several free vaccination centres across the province and today, the government has started an inoculation drive in Clifton near Dua Restaurant.

"This is a public-private partnership initiative which is allowing a common citizen to get vaccinated [...] Over here they have Moderna, CanSino, and Sinopharm," Wahab said.



The spokesperson urged all the people to get themselves inoculated so that the spread of coronavirus could be stemmed.