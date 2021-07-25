Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attack racist UK journalists in scathing attack

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially renewed their campaign in a clap back against racist UK journalists.



The Sussex’s announced their plans as part of their official Archewell newsletter and it read, “Archewell is a proud supporter of journalistic diversity and news media organizations that are committed to reporting the truth, uncovering untold stories and giving voice to the voiceless.”

“We also applaud the work of independent media, nonprofit newsrooms and trusted local news collectives. They demonstrate the deep need for this critical profession to thrive and evolve, particularly in terms of racial equity and representation in newsgathering and newsrooms.”

“For these reasons, we are seeking to bring awareness to a coalition of U.K. journalists calling for stronger initiatives to combat the underrepresentation, inequity and racial bigotry that still persist in this important industry.”