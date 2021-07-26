 
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia allows 'immunised' overseas pilgrims to perform Umrah

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021


Pilgrims are performing Umrah amid Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Saudi Arabia has allowed 'immunised' overseas pilgrims to perform Umrah
  • Only those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus can apply for an Umrah visa, say authorities 
  • Vaccinated pilgrims from nine countries, including Pakistan and India, will be allowed to perform Umrah, says Arab media  

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia’s authorities have decided to allow only immunized overseas pilgrims against Covid-19 to perform Umrah form 9th of August (Muharram 1).

According to Hani Ali Al-Amiri, member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah, the aspiring pilgrims can book Umrah packages and make all the payments through around 30 electronic sites and platforms that are available for global reservations, Saudi Gazette reported.

In a statement, Hani Ali Al-Amiri said that only those who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus can apply for an Umrah visa. 

Umrah aspirants also need to be in excellent health conditions and must comply with protocols aimed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims coming from abroad, he added.

He said around 500 Umrah service companies and establishments and more than 6,000 foreign Umrah agents are geared up to receive vaccinated foreign Umrah pilgrims from 9th of August.

Amiri said that all services and packages are available online and can be availed on global and local booking platforms approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Arab media, however, said that vaccinated pilgrims from nine countries, including Pakistan and India, will be allowed to perform Umrah.

