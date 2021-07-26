Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly increased the Queen’s concerns by going rogue following their four-book deal.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Richard Fitzwiliams and during his interview with The Sun Online he admitted that the Duke’s “totally unpredictable” decision to write a memoir might become “powerful leverage” against the royal family.



Mr. Fitzwilliams was also quoted saying, “Its mere existence is a form of a lever to potentially use against the royal family in whatever is to come.”

“This book has the potential to be dynamite. But the thing is, what do the Sussexes really want from the royal family next? What do they want them to do?”

Before concluding he claimed, “They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible.”