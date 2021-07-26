How to download WhatsApp status?

— Reuters/File

If you see a contact's status on WhatsApp and do not want to ask them to send it, but want still wish to get it, you're in luck as there is a way of downloading them.

This service is available for Android users as of now. Users can download Google Files from the Google Play Store to access the option.

Go to Settings from the left-hand corner of the app and turn on the toggle to show hidden files.

Move to the file manager of the smartphone and click on the internal storage option.

Afterwards follow the directions — WhatsApp > Media > Statuses.

WhatsApp Status is a feature that allows users to share various pictures, video, and various media with your contacts much like Instagram and Facebook.