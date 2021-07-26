 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Telegram Messenger: Can you restrict frequency of messages in a group chat?

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Photo showing the logo of messaging app Telegram — File
Telegram Messenger has recently shared a tip for group admins telling them that they can now control how frequently participants can contribute to a group chat.

Telegram is a free and open-source, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging software. This service also provides end-to-end encrypted video calling, file sharing and several other features.

Taking to Twitter, Telegram Messenger announced that users can acquire a more peaceful pace for their group chats.

“Group admins can enable Slow Mode to set a timer for how often each member can send a message in the chat – giving energetic groups a more peaceful pace,” the tweet read while sharing a visual guide for the process as well.

The feature can be enabled by going to the edit section of the group chat. From there go to ‘Permissions’ to access Slow Mode.

Select the time you want to restrict participant messages to. Know that users will not be able to send more than one message in the time frame that you have selected.

You will also be able to see the time elapsed on your chatbox.

However, this feature can only be accessed if you are a group admin.

Telegram Messenger is a simple, fast, secure messaging app that is synced across all your devices.

It is one of the top 10 most-used apps in the world with over 500 million active users.

