Resignation of KP minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan comes to fore

Hisham Inam Ullah Khan resigns from KP cabinet.

KP governor, Ali Amin Gandapur did not like him, according to the minister.

Hisham said he resigned in compliance with the CM order.

PESHAWAR: The resignation letter of Social Welfare Minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan has came to the fore, in which he has accused senior PTI leaders for his removal from the provincial cabinet.



In his resignation, the KP health minister wrote that he was resigning from the post in respect of chief minister KP, who sought his resignation.



Also read: KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat



Hasham said that as a minister, he had always worked honestly.

The KP governor and federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not like him, according to the resignation letter.

"They succeeded in their designs by evicting me from the cabinet," states the resignation. "But, I am geared up to face the allegations they levelled against me," he said.