Monday Jul 12 2021
KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

Monday Jul 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has approved renaming the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat, Geo News reported Monday.

The decision was taken during a session of the provincial cabinet on  Monday, July 12. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had recently issued a statement to discuss the renaming of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat in the cabinet meeting.

Following the cabinet session, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash talked to the media and said that according to the law, a government organisation cannot be associated with the name of a living individual.

Bangash also shed light on other decisions taken during the cabinet meeting.

He said that a committee has been constituted under the Child Protection Act to increase penalties and fines. The committee will submit a report accordingly.

The provincial cabinet has also approved the annual report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Bangash said, adding that the government will also form a committee to resolve the financial problems of all the universities in the province.

PML-N resists decision to rename hospital 

Meanwhile, the PML-N has vowed to resist the decision. The party maintains that no money was used from the national kitty to build the  Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital but all the funds came through various donations.

“If the government tries to change the name of the hospital, public backlash will follow,” warned PML-N Leader Amir Muqam a day ago. 

