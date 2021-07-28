 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
In meeting with Gen Bawa, Saudi FM assures Pakistan of unflinching support

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral interest, evolving security situation of the region including Afghanistan Peace Process and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed during the meeting.

The Saudi foreign minister assured Pakistan of his country’s unflinching support and appreciated Islamabad’s sincere efforts and role played for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust as both nations will continue to play their part for peace and stability.

The COAS thanked Saudi leadership for its support to Pakistan and the armed forces.

Related items

Riyadh wants to strengthen its bilateral ties with Pakistan 

Earlier on June 27, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had said that Riyadh wanted to strengthen its bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi minister had said that his visit was a follow up to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May of this year.

Prince Faisal had said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s ties were founded in brotherhood and the two countries have always supported each other.

The visiting dignitary had said that the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Consultative Council would help take the relationship between the two countries to new levels.

“We have worked well together in the past but I think this will be a much more effective tool in exploring all the opportunities that we have,” said the Saudi foreign minister on the council.

Prince Faisal had lauded Pakistan for its efforts against the coronavirus pandemic and said that the two countries will work on easing the challenges that people face.

“We agree to continue to work on all regional issues whether its Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine whether it is the issue of Yemen and coordinate our positions accordingly,” Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat had added. 

