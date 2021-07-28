Royal expert says Prince Harry will fade into obscurity with birth of new royals

'He may be a much-loved family member, but in monarchical institutional terms he is now a non-entity'

Prince Harry, often described as the 'heir to spare' will vanish into obscurity with time.



According constitutional expert, Iain MacMarthanne, Harry's position within the monarchy will diminish with time with the birth of new royal family members.

The harsh reality is Prince Harry will see himself slip still further down the line of succession throughout the course of his life."

He added, "He may be a much-loved family member, a media poster boy, but in monarchical institutional terms he is now a non-entity, he will be lucky to make it as a footnote in history."

"He is the Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew of his generation. Who today recalls HRH The Princess Mary, Princess Royal, Countess of Harewood; HRH The Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester; HRH The Prince George, Duke of Kent; or HRH The Prince John, all children of a monarch, all siblings of a King, the aunt and uncles of Elizabeth II?" He continued, "This is monarchical reality, it’s also Prince Harry’s reality."