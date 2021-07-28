 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal expert says Prince Harry will fade into obscurity with birth of new royals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

'He may be a much-loved family member, but in monarchical institutional terms he is now a non-entity'

Prince Harry, often described as the 'heir to spare' will vanish into obscurity with time. 

According constitutional expert, Iain MacMarthanne, Harry's position within the monarchy will diminish with time with the birth of new royal family members.

The harsh reality is Prince Harry will see himself slip still further down the line of succession throughout the course of his life."

He added, "He may be a much-loved family member, a media poster boy, but in monarchical institutional terms he is now a non-entity, he will be lucky to make it as a footnote in history."

"He is the Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew of his generation. Who today recalls HRH The Princess Mary, Princess Royal, Countess of Harewood; HRH The Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester; HRH The Prince George, Duke of Kent; or HRH The Prince John, all children of a monarch, all siblings of a King, the aunt and uncles of Elizabeth II?" He continued, "This is monarchical reality, it’s also Prince Harry’s reality."

Kanye West living in 71,000-seat stadium to finish album Donda

Alabama Barker calls Kourtney 'step-mom' amid romance with her dad

Exes Jennifer Garner, Marc Anthony supportive of Bennifer's reunion

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels in love with each other:' source

‘Gilmore Girls’: All the clues that season 2 of the revival could be on the cards

Prince Harry could bad-mouth step-mom Camilla in explosive memoir: source

Dwayne Johnson break silence on rumours surrounding his WWE return

Prince Harry's spokesperson denies he will release second book after Queen's death

Jennifer Lopez unfazed by Alex Rodriguez partying in same city as her

Dua Lipa says she's 'horrified' over DaBaby's remarks against LGTQ+ community

'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller confirms autism diagnosis

Britney Spears harbours 'hatred and fear' towards father Jamie, says mother

