Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres giving staffers a ‘slightly different environment’ on set

The Ellen Show is reportedly rolling on its 19th season and it appears the talk show host is attempting to stick to her ‘be kind’ mantra, a year after being subjected to a toxic workplace scandal.

This rare update regarding the inner workings of Ellen’s crew have been been brought forward in a report by an insider close to Fox News.

During the source’s interview with the outlet they admitted there was a “slightly different environment” a year following the investigation.

Reportedly, there is now a more ‘structured’ approach being integrated into the system.

For those unversed, back in August, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. announced the official departure of executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

The insider even admitted that that after the investigation ensued, staff members started “feeling listened to initially” by co-workers and supervisors. 

