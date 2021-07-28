Ready with my boat if need be: Alvi on Islamabad rains

President Arif Avi rowing a boat in Karachi in 2017 when he was an MNA. — Twitter/@ArifAlvi

The Islamabad administration has the cleared roads following a heavy downpour in the Federal Capital, but President Arif Alvi isn't taking a back seat and is willing to help them.



"Islamabad is my city just like Karachi and all other lovely cities of Pakistan," President Alvi said in a tweet, where he can be seen rowing a boat in Karachi in 2017 when he was an MNA.

"I am confident that Islamabad's administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat," the president added.

Following the president's tweet, showing his readiness, Twitterati did not spare the moment and gave witty responses.

President following CM Punjab

President is also a 'memer'

'Mast joke'

Twitterati asks president to have a heart

Probe ordered

Following two deaths and widespread flooding in the federal capital, Islamabad Commissioner Amir Ahmed had said Wednesday a probe has been ordered in this regard.

The commissioner made the statement during a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

The federal minister, during the meeting, expressed concern over water entering homes in Sector E-11 and illegal establishments.

Umar expressed sorrow over the demise of a mother and her son in Sector E-11 due to rain, following which the commissioner said an investigation had been ordered into the deaths.

330mm rainfall recorded

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority said all officers and employees have been asked to remain on high alert for the next week in light of the heavy downpour.

"The federal capital recorded 330mm rain [...] Rainwater has been cleared from all roads," the authority said, adding that a rain-related control room has been set up, which will operate 24/7 and monitor the situation.

The CDA said its personnel were busy in relief works since 7am and had launched an operation to drain the rainwater from Sector E-11.