Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions more in litigation

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently had a landmark win in her custody case with ex-husband Brad Pitt but the court war is far from over.



According to Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan claims that there are a lot more moves left to be made in the case.

Kaplan explained to Us Weekly that the former flames have already spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions” on litigation and “it could be more if they start over again.”

“Nothing is more expensive than a hotly contested custody [dispute]. I’m sure both of these people can afford to [keep litigating], which is not the reason to do it, but that’s probably not going to be a major factor for either of them given their respective wealth,” he said.

Last week, it was reported that the Maleficent star’s petition to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the case was approved after he failed to disclose his ongoing cases involving Pitt’s attorneys.