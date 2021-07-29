 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions more in litigation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently had a landmark win in her custody case with ex-husband Brad Pitt but the court war is far from over.

According to Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan claims that there are a lot more moves left to be made in the case.

Kaplan explained to Us Weekly that the former flames have already spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions” on litigation and “it could be more if they start over again.”

“Nothing is more expensive than a hotly contested custody [dispute]. I’m sure both of these people can afford to [keep litigating], which is not the reason to do it, but that’s probably not going to be a major factor for either of them given their respective wealth,” he said.

Last week, it was reported that the Maleficent star’s petition to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the case was approved after he failed to disclose his ongoing cases involving Pitt’s attorneys. 

More From Entertainment:

Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'
Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' comes with an unexpectedly modern twist

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' comes with an unexpectedly modern twist
‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner

Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner
Alizeh Shah terrified by Ali Zafar's brother Danyal in hilarious prank: Video resurfaces

Alizeh Shah terrified by Ali Zafar's brother Danyal in hilarious prank: Video resurfaces
Dusty Hill, longest-serving bassist of ZZ Top, dead at 72

Dusty Hill, longest-serving bassist of ZZ Top, dead at 72
Prince Charles bursts into laughter seeing British PM Boris Johnson struggling with umbrella: Video

Prince Charles bursts into laughter seeing British PM Boris Johnson struggling with umbrella: Video
Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'

Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'
Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'

Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'
Lucasfilm hires YouTube artist behind 'Star Wars' deepfake

Lucasfilm hires YouTube artist behind 'Star Wars' deepfake
Jennifer Lopez stuns Ben Affleck with her dance moves to Michael Jackson's Rock With You

Jennifer Lopez stuns Ben Affleck with her dance moves to Michael Jackson's Rock With You
Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani a new name during CMA Summer Jam performance

Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani a new name during CMA Summer Jam performance

Latest

view all