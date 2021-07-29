 
ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI's intra-party elections

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

  • ECP asks PTI to respond to the show-cause notice within 14 days.
  • Commission also issues show-cause notices to banned TLP and BAP.
  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan failed to provide the details of intra-party elections to the ECP on June 13, 2021, notice says.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for not holding intra-party elections, Geo News reported Thursday.

In addition to the PTI, the ECP has also issued show-cause notices to two other parties for not holding intra-party elections, including the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Per the notice, a copy of which is available with Geo News, PTI Chairman Imran Khan failed to provide the details of intra-party elections to the ECP on June 13, 2021. Under the Election Act, all political parties are bound to hold intra-party elections on time.

The Election Commission has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the show-cause notice within 14 days and has asked him to explain why the PTI should not be declared ineligible to get an election symbol since the intra-party elections are not held.

"In terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election(s). Your reply to this show-cause notice should reach this Commission within 14 days of its issuance, failing which Election Commission shall take further action under the law," the notice read. 

