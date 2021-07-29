 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George
Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

Palace aides recently stepped forward to unveil the secrets behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s modern parenting tactics.

An insider explained the “strict, but fair” royal approach during their interview with Us Weekly and was quoted saying, “The royals are renowned for being ‘stiff upper lip,’ but William and Kate have a more modern approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality.”

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

At the end of the day, “Open communication is key for them. … [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place.”

One of the most important things the royals offer their children is the ability and grace “to express their emotions and ask questions to enable them to grow up as healthy adults.”

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

The main reason all three children an ‘equal’ childhood is because, “Kate and William want George to have a normal life” and “don’t want him to grow up too quickly.”

“He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George, he mixes with children his own age. Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him. … George makes his bed every morning. … All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy
Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science
Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop
Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years

Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years
'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir

'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir
Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV
Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order

Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order
Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'

Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'
Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Latest

view all