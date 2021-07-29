Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

Palace aides recently stepped forward to unveil the secrets behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s modern parenting tactics.

An insider explained the “strict, but fair” royal approach during their interview with Us Weekly and was quoted saying, “The royals are renowned for being ‘stiff upper lip,’ but William and Kate have a more modern approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality.”

At the end of the day, “Open communication is key for them. … [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place.”



One of the most important things the royals offer their children is the ability and grace “to express their emotions and ask questions to enable them to grow up as healthy adults.”

The main reason all three children an ‘equal’ childhood is because, “Kate and William want George to have a normal life” and “don’t want him to grow up too quickly.”

“He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George, he mixes with children his own age. Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him. … George makes his bed every morning. … All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you.”