 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ gets release date months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ gets release date months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce
Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ gets release date months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Donda, Kanye West’s 10th studio album and the first after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, will be released in the first week of August.

The Forever singer took to Instagram to confirm that the Donda will be released on August 5, 2021.

The 44-year-old musician just mentioned ‘DONDA 08-05-2021” alongwith a loading symbol against an all-white backdrop.

According to the People magazine, Kanye will be holding an album release party for Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 5 as well.

Donda is Kanye West's first album since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King. It is also the singer’s 10th studio album.

It is named after his late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58.

The endearing post has garnered over 1.3 million hearts within no time.

Kanye West returned to Instagram on July 21 months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

More From Entertainment:

Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth released by ‘The Crown’

Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth released by ‘The Crown’
Orlando Bloom mocks neighbour Prince Harry in snippet of ‘The Prince’

Orlando Bloom mocks neighbour Prince Harry in snippet of ‘The Prince’

Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'

Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'
Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’

Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’
YouTuber Albert Dyrlund falls to his death while filming in Italian Alps

YouTuber Albert Dyrlund falls to his death while filming in Italian Alps

Nora Fatehi dances to Indian copy of Pakistani song: Video

Nora Fatehi dances to Indian copy of Pakistani song: Video
Kurt Cobain’s childhood home to be turned into an exhibit

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home to be turned into an exhibit
Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'

Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'
Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours
Scarlett Johansson receives moral support after Disney response

Scarlett Johansson receives moral support after Disney response

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts
Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'

Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'

Latest

view all