pakistan
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah (L) and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry.
Amid the ongoing row over Sindh's decision to impose a nine-day lockdown in the province, which has seen much opposition from federal government representatives, Sindh government spokesperson Nasir Hussain Shah has gone ahead to point out errors in Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu.

Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted last night, saying that the Centre is "reviewing" Sindh's decision to impose a lockdown in the province and will oppose any moves that have adverse impacts on the economy.

"The prime minister's policy is clear on this. We will oppose any such move which adversely affects the livelihood of the common citizen," the information minister said.

He said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government must draft a strategy that minimises the impact on the livelihood of the common citizen as well as businesses.

Responding to the tweet, written in Urdu, Shah pointed out that the word waazeh (clear) is misspelt, as is Sindh.

"You can go ahead and review the lockdown. We will review your capabilities. Thank you," wrote Shah.


