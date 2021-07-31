Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all

Diana loved to write personal correspondence, which for her added the personal touch

Princess Diana would have done the same thing as Harry, in revealing what she went through as a working royal.



The late Princess of Wales would have also written a memoir, had she not died at such a young age.



According to friend and voice coach, Stewart Pearce, Diana would have followed the same thing her son Prince Harry is doing right now.

“During the Martin Bashir interview she said she won't go quietly, 'I will fight to the end because I believe I have a role to fulfill,'" Pearce said of the now-infamous Panorama interview. "Which suggests the public disclosure of treachery, perfidy and dishonesty."

"Diana's life and purpose were committed to complete transparency, and so I'm sure she would have written her autobiography full of all the many things she learned from her experiences within the royal family, and beyond," he said, according to The Sun.

Pearce added, "Diana loved to write personal correspondence, which for her added the personal touch, added love to the people she cared for."

"I feel that what Diana was doing was providing transparency about what she was experiencing at that time, which shocked the world, you know there were three people in this marriage, and the changes that she was trying to bring to monarchy, which indeed is something that she really did both when she was alive and also now when she is in death," he said.